



The incident was discovered after a witness saw the minor leaving the complainant's room carrying a paper bag and claiming it contained clothes.



The witness alerted the complainant, who said no permission had been given to remove any belongings.



The complainant's live-in partner likewise denied authorizing the removal of items.



During the investigation, police said the minor admitted the paper bag contained jewelry and watches taken without the owner's knowledge or consent.



Investigators also reviewed closed-circuit television footage that allegedly showed the teenager handing the paper bag to an unidentified individual outside the condominium building, supporting the complaint that the valuables had been taken.



Authorities said the stolen items, valued at P2.311 million, have yet to be recovered. Police recovered only a Redmi A2+ mobile phone during the operation.