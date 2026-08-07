Initial investigation showed the caskets were deliberately left by masked individuals riding white and gray vans between 2 a.m. and 4 a.m. on 7 August.

Authorities said the caskets contained anti-CPP-NPA and anti-China messages.

"The Chief PNP has ordered a comprehensive probe to determine the facts and circumstances surrounding the incidents. NCRPO investigators are now on the ground conducting thorough backtracking and forward-tracking of CCTV footage," the NCRPO said.

It added that those responsible would face criminal charges once identified.

"This cowardly act will not be left unpunished. NCRPO will ensure that the identity of those behind these acts will be uncovered and criminal cases will be filed upon completion of the investigation," the statement read.

In Quezon City, one of the caskets containing photos of two individuals was discovered at the Boy Scout Circle along Timog Avenue at around 3 a.m. Barangay officials said two men and a woman aboard a white van allegedly left the casket before fleeing. It was removed shortly afterward.

A similar casket was reported along Rizal Avenue Extension in Caloocan City at around 2 a.m., while another was found along Gil Puyat Avenue in Makati City at around 4 a.m. Netizens also reported a fourth casket in Sta. Cruz, Manila.

Bomb squad personnel inspected the caskets and found banners bearing the words "Chinese Communist Party (CCP): Greedy! Salot!" No explosives or hazardous materials were reported.