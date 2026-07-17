The latest giveaway further cements Alawi's reputation for hosting large-scale giveaways and giving back to her millions of subscribers.

Adding another milestone to her online dominance, Alawi's official Facebook page has now amassed 48 million followers, making her one of the most-followed personalities in the Philippines.

While Alawi remains one of the country's biggest digital stars, a breakout television series or box-office film that can be credited solely to her star power has yet to materialize.