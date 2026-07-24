Police arrested a 36-year-old Palestinian national accused of stealing cash from a hotel in Quezon City and recovered the stolen property minutes after the incident, the National Capital Region Police Office said Friday.

The suspect was arrested at a hotel along the Timog Avenue-Tomas Morato Avenue area in Barangay South Triangle at about 11:06 p.m. Thursday after security personnel intercepted him for allegedly taking a cash bag containing P5,020 in hotel collections and an empty cash box without authorization. He now faces a complaint for theft under Article 308 of the Revised Penal Code.