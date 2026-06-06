CAAP hosts regional workshop on aviation English standards

The program focused on enhancing the role of civil aviation authorities in establishing regulatory frameworks, overseeing language testing systems and maintaining quality assurance mechanisms to ensure language proficiency remains a safety-critical operational competency.

Participants also strengthened their technical capabilities, addressed communication-related safety risks and reaffirmed their commitment to upholding international aviation safety standards.

“We are all aware that aviation safety is not only about aircraft, systems, or infrastructure. A significant part of it depends on communication. Our airspaces are interconnected, our operations are interdependent, and therefore our standards must be aligned,” CAAP Director General Retired Lt. Gen. Raul Del Rosario said.

CAAP said the workshop underscores its commitment to the aviation safety standards of the International Civil Aviation Organization and to the continuous development of current and future aviation professionals.