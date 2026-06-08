General Santos Airport suspends operations after quake, tsunami warning

In a statement, CAAP said a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) remains in effect from 8:45 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“Assessments of air navigation facilities, equipment, and operational capabilities are currently underway to ensure the continued safety and integrity of airport operations,” the aviation regulator said.

CAAP advised passengers to coordinate with their respective airlines for updates on the status of their flights while inspections are being conducted.