The upgraded systems are also expected to benefit airlines and the flying public through safer and more efficient air traffic management.

"This is in compliance with our directive to CAAP to ensure that we have a modern and safe aviation sector—not only by improving our aviation infrastructure such as runways and terminals, but equally important, by modernizing and upgrading our systems," Transportation Secretary Giovanni Lopez said during the inauguration of the new simulators on Thursday.

According to CAAP Director General Raul Del Rosario, the new simulators will shorten the agency's air traffic controller training program to six months from the current nine months, allowing the aviation authority to deploy qualified personnel more quickly.

He said the facility will also help improve aviation safety while addressing the shortage of air traffic controllers, reducing fatigue among personnel assigned to regional airports and mitigating the loss of trained controllers to higher-paying jobs abroad.

"CAAP, especially the Air Traffic Service, has long dreamed of acquiring new, top-of-the-line simulators. Today, we have finally achieved that goal. These are world-class, state-of-the-art systems that lead the market, allowing us to say that we are no longer being left behind," Del Rosario said.

The new facility houses three 360-degree simulators covering aerodrome, approach and en route operations.

Designed to replicate actual air traffic control environments, the systems allow trainees to experience realistic flight scenarios in a controlled setting before handling live operations.

The simulators will strengthen its Comprehensive Air Traffic Service (CATS) Training Program by enhancing key competencies, including situational awareness, decision-making, coordination, communication and the management of complex traffic situations.

The systems also provide a safer and more structured transition from classroom instruction to operational duties by reducing the need to use live air traffic as the primary training environment.