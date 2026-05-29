CAAP hosts ASEAN training on next-generation air navigation systems

The training also provided a platform for ASEAN countries to strengthen cooperation in testing and improving navigation systems while addressing challenges such as radio frequency interference and ionospheric delays commonly experienced in the region.

“Our region faces unique operational and technical challenges and this training has shown us that no challenge is too great when ASEAN nations stand united, collaborate openly and learn from one another,” said Raul Del Rosario.

CAAP said the initiative forms part of broader efforts to align with international aviation standards established by the International Civil Aviation Organization and to continue developing future aviation professionals capable of supporting the region's evolving air transport sector.