CAAP hosts ASEAN training on next-generation air navigation systems

Aviation representatives from ASEAN member states gathered in the Philippines for the GIPTA 2.0 Training Program hosted by the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP), aimed at strengthening regional capabilities in modern satellite-based air navigation systems.
Supported by the Japan-ASEAN Integration Fund, the program focused on Global Navigation Satellite Systems (GNSS) and Satellite-Based Augmentation Systems (SBAS), technologies designed to enhance aviation safety, improve operational efficiency, and support growing air traffic demand across Southeast Asia.
The training also provided a platform for ASEAN countries to strengthen cooperation in testing and improving navigation systems while addressing challenges such as radio frequency interference and ionospheric delays commonly experienced in the region.
“Our region faces unique operational and technical challenges and this training has shown us that no challenge is too great when ASEAN nations stand united, collaborate openly and learn from one another,” said Raul Del Rosario.
CAAP said the initiative forms part of broader efforts to align with international aviation standards established by the International Civil Aviation Organization and to continue developing future aviation professionals capable of supporting the region's evolving air transport sector.