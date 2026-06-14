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DoTr resumes GenSan commercial flights

CAAP has also conducted coordination meetings with airline operators, airport stakeholders, and government agencies to ensure the continued safe and efficient operation of General Santos Airport.
THE General Santos International Airport was not spared from the wrath of killer 7.8 magnitude quake that hit the SOCCSKSARGEN region last 8 June. Despite this, the Department of Transportation announced that commercial flights will resume on 15 June.
THE General Santos International Airport was not spared from the wrath of killer 7.8 magnitude quake that hit the SOCCSKSARGEN region last 8 June. Despite this, the Department of Transportation announced that commercial flights will resume on 15 June.PHOTOGRAPH courtesy of OFFICE OF MAYOR PACQUIAO
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Following the disruption of flights in General Santos International Airport due to the massive 7.8 quakes that resulted in major infrastructure damage, the Department of Transportation (DoTr), and its attached agency, Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP), on Sunday announced that the gateway will reopen on 15 June.

According to CAAP, commercial flight operations will resume at General Santos International Airport, as the reconstruction of minor damage has already been completed.

THE General Santos International Airport was not spared from the wrath of killer 7.8 magnitude quake that hit the SOCCSKSARGEN region last 8 June. Despite this, the Department of Transportation announced that commercial flights will resume on 15 June.
GenSan Airport set for partial reopening

This follows President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s directive to immediately fast-track repair works at the airport following last week’s earthquake, ensuring the safety, convenience, and uninterrupted travel of passengers.

To recall, the gateway was immediately shut down a week ago when the strong temblor hit the province, which was felt in neighboring provinces in SOCCSKSARGEN (South Cotabato, Cotabato, Sultan Kudarat, Sarangani and General Santos).

Transportation Secretary, Banoy Lopez has earlier committed that the commercial operations of the GenSan Airport will resume within a week after the June 8 quake.

“The DoTr and CAAP have concluded their safety assessment, and we confirmed that commercial operations at GenSan Airport are already greenlighted to prevent the delay of the journey of passengers,” Secretary Lopez said in Filipino.

He said CAAP has also conducted coordination meetings with airline operators, airport stakeholders, and government agencies to ensure the continued safe and efficient operation of General Santos Airport.

Passengers are advised to coordinate directly with their respective airlines regarding flight schedules and travel arrangements.

General Santos Airport reopening
CAAP flight operations resume
DOTr earthquake airport repairs
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