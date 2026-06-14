DoTr resumes GenSan commercial flights

This follows President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s directive to immediately fast-track repair works at the airport following last week’s earthquake, ensuring the safety, convenience, and uninterrupted travel of passengers.

To recall, the gateway was immediately shut down a week ago when the strong temblor hit the province, which was felt in neighboring provinces in SOCCSKSARGEN (South Cotabato, Cotabato, Sultan Kudarat, Sarangani and General Santos).

Transportation Secretary, Banoy Lopez has earlier committed that the commercial operations of the GenSan Airport will resume within a week after the June 8 quake.

“The DoTr and CAAP have concluded their safety assessment, and we confirmed that commercial operations at GenSan Airport are already greenlighted to prevent the delay of the journey of passengers,” Secretary Lopez said in Filipino.

He said CAAP has also conducted coordination meetings with airline operators, airport stakeholders, and government agencies to ensure the continued safe and efficient operation of General Santos Airport.

Passengers are advised to coordinate directly with their respective airlines regarding flight schedules and travel arrangements.