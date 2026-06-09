GenSan Airport set for partial reopening

The Department of Transportation (DoTr) is pushing to resume commercial flights at General Santos Airport within a week after a magnitude-7.8 earthquake damaged parts of the facility.

Acting Transportation Secretary Giovanni Lopez said Tuesday he ordered the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) to fast-track repairs to the airport’s passenger terminal building while ensuring that all structures are safe for passengers and employees.

Lopez observed damaged and collapsed ceiling sections, cracks in terminal walls, broken glass in the control tower, and issues affecting the airport’s electrical systems.