ASEAN aviation officials train on satellite navigation

The program also addressed operational challenges affecting the region, including radio frequency interference and ionospheric delays that can disrupt navigation systems.

CAAP director general Raul Del Rosario said the training highlighted the value of regional cooperation in addressing shared aviation challenges.

“Our region faces unique operational and technical challenges and this training has shown us that no challenge is too great when ASEAN nations stand united, collaborate openly and learn from one another,” Del Rosario said.

The CAAP said the initiative forms part of its commitment to international aviation standards set by the International Civil Aviation Organization and to the continued development of aviation professionals in the region.