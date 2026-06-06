CAAP hosts regional aviation language workshop

According to CAAP, the activity highlighted the critical role of civil aviation authorities in establishing regulatory frameworks, overseeing testing systems and maintaining quality assurance mechanisms to ensure that language proficiency remains a safety-critical operational competency throughout the region.

The agency said the training enhanced the technical capabilities of participants and delegates, enabling them to address communication-related safety risks while reinforcing their shared commitment to maintaining the highest standards of aviation safety.

“We are all aware that aviation safety is not only about aircraft, systems, or infrastructure. A significant part of it depends on communication. Our airspaces are interconnected, our operations are interdependent, and therefore our standards must be aligned,” CAAP director general Retired Lt. Gen. Raul Del Rosario said.

CAAP said the workshop also served as a platform for regional collaboration and knowledge-sharing among aviation regulators as they work toward ensuring safe and efficient air navigation operations.