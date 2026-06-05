Chronic condition patients getting younger

Victims of chronic disease diabetes is getting younger and younger.
“Although we don’t have our own data in the Philippines about the age, actual age of diabetes patients, the International Diabetes Federation has gathered data from all over the world, including the Philippines. It states that the age of onset is becoming younger and younger,” Diabetes Philippines president and chair Dr. Fatma Ibba Tiu revealed in a Makati press conference recently.
“So usually, we would think that diabetes affects the older age group, but now, it’s involving younger individuals.”
What’s more alarming with the latest figures, according to her, is because the younger demographic is supposed to be healthy for the country’s future.
“And this is alarming because these are the working people who are handling the economy of our country and if they all get sick with diabetes because of being unhealthy, then it will not be very good for our country.”
She believes that the actual figures are even higher because there are “a lot of undiagnosed diabetics.”
“So, especially, you know, because of lifestyle, we eat French fries, hamburger, but overall, my message to everyone who has family history of diabetes: you are at risk and you may not have symptoms.”
Hence, she advised those who are obese, at least 35 years old and/or have a family history of diabetes to have themselves checked for the disease and other risk factors.