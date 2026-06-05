Chronic condition patients getting younger

What’s more alarming with the latest figures, according to her, is because the younger demographic is supposed to be healthy for the country’s future.

“And this is alarming because these are the working people who are handling the economy of our country and if they all get sick with diabetes because of being unhealthy, then it will not be very good for our country.”

She believes that the actual figures are even higher because there are “a lot of undiagnosed diabetics.”