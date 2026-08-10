MWO-Muscat and the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration provided the seafarers with meals and airport assistance and facilitated their departure.

MWO-Muscat also coordinated with the seafarers’ manning agency and the vessel’s local agent in Oman for their disembarkation, transportation and repatriation.

The 14 overseas Filipino workers departed Muscat aboard Qatar Airways flight QR1125 on 9 August, with a connecting flight from Doha to Manila aboard QR932 on Monday afternoon, 10 August.

Meanwhile, the Department of Migrant Workers provided welfare, financial and travel assistance to 23 other Filipino seafarers affected by recent incidents in the northern Black Sea.

Ten seafarers from MV Christina B were assisted upon arriving at Constanta Port in Romania on 7 August, while 13 seafarers from MV Asia received assistance in Istanbul, Türkiye, on 8 August.

The DMW-OWWA team in Constanta provided food and financial assistance to the 10 seafarers and helped process their requirements with border authorities before transferring them to a hotel near the airport.

Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac also coordinated with foreign governments and relevant authorities to expedite assistance and repatriation efforts for the affected Filipino seafarers.