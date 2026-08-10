Established on 13 June 2012, Suzuki Auto Iloilo is operated by Sakura Autoworld Inc., led by President Marco Gabriel Borromeo and Dealer Principal Jose Daniel R. Borromeo.

The dealership is also being prepared for Suzuki’s growing electrified vehicle lineup. A dedicated charging station is planned to support models including the e VITARA, Suzuki’s all-electric SUV.

Norihide Takei, director and general manager of Suzuki Philippines’ Automobile Division, said the investment reflects the dealership’s commitment to improving customer experience while preparing for the brand’s future electrified vehicles.

Takei also recognized Sakura Autoworld’s contribution to Suzuki’s growth and said the automaker looks forward to expanding its presence in the region with its dealer partners.

The relaunch comes as Suzuki continues to develop its dealership network and prepare facilities for the transition toward electrified mobility.