The activity, held under the theme “Sharing Smiles, Spreading Love,” brought the delegates together for personal interactions with the young beneficiaries. They shared conversations and cheerful moments with the children while also giving gifts they had personally prepared for the visit.

Joining the national ambassadors were reigning Miss World Opal Suchata, Miss World 2021 Karolina Bielawska, Mr World Danny Mejía, and Sen Vang Chairwoman Pham Kim Dung.

Beyond bringing smiles to the children, the outreach carried a lasting commitment to their future. A scholarship contribution valued at approximately US$7,500 was presented to help support the education of young students and provide them with greater opportunities.

Suchata emphasized the significance of beginning the Miss World journey in Vietnam with an initiative centered on education. She highlighted how access to learning can give children the chance to pursue their ambitions regardless of the circumstances into which they were born.

For Simpson, participating in the activity also reflected the responsibility that comes with representing the Philippines on an international platform—one that extends beyond appearances and competition and into genuine involvement with communities.

The Quang Ninh visit demonstrated the humanitarian side of the Miss World experience, bringing women from different countries together through a shared purpose: turning their influence into tangible support for those who need it most.

As Simpson continues her Miss World journey, the outreach offered an early opportunity to represent the Philippines through compassion, service and the belief that a crown can carry its greatest meaning when it helps create opportunities for others.