Zuellig Pharma expands obesity, diabetes advocacy in Philippines

PDS, led by Arch. Cynthia Duntz, supports individuals living with diabetes and related metabolic conditions through patient-centered education and grassroots advocacy.

The partnership builds on an earlier coalition established by Zuellig Pharma with major medical organizations, including the Philippine Association for the Study of Overweight and Obesity, Philippine College of Endocrinology Diabetes and Metabolism, Philippine Heart Association, Institute for Studies on Diabetes Foundation Inc., Diabetes Philippines, and the Alliance of Clinical Endocrinologists Philippines.

With the inclusion of PDS, the coalition aims to extend its efforts beyond clinical alignment by strengthening direct patient engagement and grassroots mobilization.

Zuellig Pharma said the collaboration will help bridge evidence-based medical standards with the daily realities faced by Filipinos living with obesity and diabetes.

The initiative will focus on expanding community-based advocacy and addressing stigma surrounding metabolic diseases through sustained public education campaigns.

Under the partnership, patient organizations will be integrated into nationwide awareness programs to deliver culturally relevant and practical health education at the community level.

The coalition also aims to educate the public that obesity is influenced by multiple factors and should be approached as a serious chronic health condition requiring proper medical management.