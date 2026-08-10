Led by National Director Gerry Mercado and Creative Director Annie Tajanlangit Mercado, the delegation captured the Senior Grand Champion Performer of the World Trophy, three Performer of the World Star Trophies, 10 Finalist Gold Medals, 60 Semi-Finalist Medals, 86 gold, 79 silver and 58 bronze medals.

The Philippine contingent also secured 31 Overall Division Champion Plaques, four New York Film Academy scholarships and one Millennium Dance Complex scholarship. The team placed second in the Best Production Group Performance.

During the courtesy call, the delegates thanked Villar for supporting WCOPA Team Philippines over the years, including providing the Villar School of Performing Arts in Las Piñas as a venue for training, rehearsals and preparations for international competitions.

Villar said her support is aimed at helping Filipino performers hone their skills and gain opportunities to represent the country on the global stage.

The team’s latest haul adds to the Philippines’ achievements at the international performing arts competition.