Phl steps up fight vs hypertension surge

MISAMIS ORIENTAL — As noncommunicable diseases (NCDs) such as hypertension continue to affect millions of Filipino households, the Philippines is pursuing a two-pronged strategy: Sweeping food policy reforms and expanded community-based healthcare services.
Data from the World Health Organization’s 2025 Global Hypertension Report shows that one in three Filipino adults aged 30 to 79 lives with hypertension — about 16.8 million people. Only 19 percent have their condition under control, leaving many at risk of stroke, heart disease and kidney failure.
For patients like Jovy Buelva of Marikina City, the condition is a daily struggle. “There’s fear during episodes of chest pains, headaches, and weakness, and the endless stress of maintenance treatment,” she said.
Health experts stress that individual lifestyle changes are not enough to address the crisis. Dr. Alejandro Diaz of the Philippine Society of Hypertension said prevention must be institutionalized. “Hypertension is preventable, but it cannot depend on willpower alone. It needs urgent national action,” he said.
Lawmakers are now pushing two major measures: the Healthy Food Environment (HFE) Bill and the Front-of-Pack Warning Label (FOPWL) Bill. As of May 2026, 22 versions of the HFE Bill and four versions of the FOPWL Bill have been filed, supported by more than 80 legislators.
The HFE Bill seeks to limit marketing of foods high in sugar, salt, and unhealthy fats, especially to children. The FOPWL Bill would require clear warning labels on packaged food products. Both measures are recognized by the World Health Organization as “best-buy” interventions, with similar policies already implemented in countries like Chile and Mexico.
Rep. Kathryn Gorriceta, vice chair of the House Committee on Health, called the proposals essential. “Prevention must be our priority. These measures protect families before disease strikes,” she said.
Rep. Giselle Maceda, author of one of the bills, stressed the importance of child health. “Protecting children’s health is protecting our nation’s future,” she said.
Rep. Percival Cendaña underscored the need for clearer food information, saying warning labels help consumers make informed choices.
Health advocates also urged swift action. Dr. Iris Garcia of the Philippine Heart Association warned that delays would cost more lives, while Atty. Sophia San Luis of ImagineLaw called on Congress to act decisively.
At the community level, government agencies are rolling out preventive programs.
In Iligan City, the Asenso Iliganon Serbisyo Caravan recently brought free health and social services to Barangay Suarez in partnership with national agencies.