Phl steps up fight vs hypertension surge

The HFE Bill seeks to limit marketing of foods high in sugar, salt, and unhealthy fats, especially to children. The FOPWL Bill would require clear warning labels on packaged food products. Both measures are recognized by the World Health Organization as “best-buy” interventions, with similar policies already implemented in countries like Chile and Mexico.

Rep. Kathryn Gorriceta, vice chair of the House Committee on Health, called the proposals essential. “Prevention must be our priority. These measures protect families before disease strikes,” she said.

Rep. Giselle Maceda, author of one of the bills, stressed the importance of child health. “Protecting children’s health is protecting our nation’s future,” she said.

Rep. Percival Cendaña underscored the need for clearer food information, saying warning labels help consumers make informed choices.

Health advocates also urged swift action. Dr. Iris Garcia of the Philippine Heart Association warned that delays would cost more lives, while Atty. Sophia San Luis of ImagineLaw called on Congress to act decisively.

At the community level, government agencies are rolling out preventive programs.

In Iligan City, the Asenso Iliganon Serbisyo Caravan recently brought free health and social services to Barangay Suarez in partnership with national agencies.