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Quezon City, partners sign agreement for Pride PH Festival 2026

LOVE LAB4N IN QC: The Quezon City government and partners gathered in the signing of Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) and press conference on Thursday afternoon, June 4, for the launching of the LOVE LAB4N - Pride PH Festival 2026. Holding the LGBTQIA+ Flag were (from left to right) UP Vice Chancellor for Community Affairs Prof. Jerwin Agpaoa, Pride PH National Convenor Rodina Singh, UP Chancellor Atty. Edgardo Carlo Vistan II, Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte, Pride PH National Convenors Vince Renzo Liban, and Sky Teotico and QC Government Gender and Development Council Secretary Janete Ovideo. (PHOTOGRAPHED by Sean Magbanua for the Daily Tribune).
LOVE LAB4N IN QC: The Quezon City government and partners gathered in the signing of Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) and press conference on Thursday afternoon, June 4, for the launching of the LOVE LAB4N - Pride PH Festival 2026. Holding the LGBTQIA+ Flag were (from left to right) UP Vice Chancellor for Community Affairs Prof. Jerwin Agpaoa, Pride PH National Convenor Rodina Singh, UP Chancellor Atty. Edgardo Carlo Vistan II, Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte, Pride PH National Convenors Vince Renzo Liban, and Sky Teotico and QC Government Gender and Development Council Secretary Janete Ovideo. (PHOTOGRAPHED by Sean Magbanua for the Daily Tribune).
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The Quezon City Government, Pride PH, and the University of the Philippines (UP) signed a Memorandum of Agreement on Thursday to launch the upcoming LoveLab4n - Pride PH Festival 2026 this month of June. 

Following the MOA signing and press conference, the city government announced UP-Diliman as the host for the city pride month. 

LOVE LAB4N IN QC: The Quezon City government and partners gathered in the signing of Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) and press conference on Thursday afternoon, June 4, for the launching of the LOVE LAB4N - Pride PH Festival 2026. Holding the LGBTQIA+ Flag were (from left to right) UP Vice Chancellor for Community Affairs Prof. Jerwin Agpaoa, Pride PH National Convenor Rodina Singh, UP Chancellor Atty. Edgardo Carlo Vistan II, Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte, Pride PH National Convenors Vince Renzo Liban, and Sky Teotico and QC Government Gender and Development Council Secretary Janete Ovideo. (PHOTOGRAPHED by Sean Magbanua for the Daily Tribune).
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LOVE LAB4N IN QC: The Quezon City government and partners gathered in the signing of Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) and press conference on Thursday afternoon, June 4, for the launching of the LOVE LAB4N - Pride PH Festival 2026. Holding the LGBTQIA+ Flag were (from left to right) UP Vice Chancellor for Community Affairs Prof. Jerwin Agpaoa, Pride PH National Convenor Rodina Singh, UP Chancellor Atty. Edgardo Carlo Vistan II, Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte, Pride PH National Convenors Vince Renzo Liban, and Sky Teotico and QC Government Gender and Development Council Secretary Janete Ovideo. (PHOTOGRAPHED by Sean Magbanua for the Daily Tribune).
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“This year, it is the second year of UP Diliman [as host for the pride month]. [The institution] supports safety and inclusion especially for the members of the LGBTQIA plus community,” Pride PH National Convenor Vince Liban said in a DAILY TRIBUNE interview. 

“We are very happy that it is a good start of our manifestation that this Pride Month will be a proper and strong protest for equality,” he added.

Meanwhile, Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte stressed that the organizers decided to focus on the protest rather than entertainment to call for equality among genders. 

“The plan of Pride PH is to have more stages where advocacies can be further discussed, so that it is not just pure entertainment but there are still many issues to be discussed,” the city mayor told media reporters. 

The Quezon City government urged city residents and allies of the community to participate in various activities of the Pride PH Festival 2026.

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