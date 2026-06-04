Quezon City, partners sign agreement for Pride PH Festival 2026

“This year, it is the second year of UP Diliman [as host for the pride month]. [The institution] supports safety and inclusion especially for the members of the LGBTQIA plus community,” Pride PH National Convenor Vince Liban said in a DAILY TRIBUNE interview.

“We are very happy that it is a good start of our manifestation that this Pride Month will be a proper and strong protest for equality,” he added.

Meanwhile, Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte stressed that the organizers decided to focus on the protest rather than entertainment to call for equality among genders.

“The plan of Pride PH is to have more stages where advocacies can be further discussed, so that it is not just pure entertainment but there are still many issues to be discussed,” the city mayor told media reporters.

The Quezon City government urged city residents and allies of the community to participate in various activities of the Pride PH Festival 2026.