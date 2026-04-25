Manila Summer Pride draws colorful crowd

Participants gathered along South Drive near the Rizal Park Hotel before the parade officially began at 4 p.m.

The march started from Quirino Grandstand and proceeded to Remedios Circle in Malate, passing through South Drive, Kalaw Avenue, M.H. del Pilar Street, P. Faura Street and Adriatico Street.

Participants carried rainbow flags and placards, while others brought umbrellas, water, portable fans, and extra clothes to cope with the heat.

Following the parade, organizers held a Pride Party at Remedios Circle, followed by the Queen of Beskhie Coronation Night.

Awards were also handed out for Best Float, Best Delegation and Best Attire.

Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso earlier described the event as more than just a parade, saying it reflects Manila’s recognition of dignity, equality, and safe spaces for all.

The Department of Tourism, Culture and Arts of Manila highlighted the LGBTQIA+ community’s contribution to the city’s arts, fashion, nightlife, and culture, particularly in the historic district of Malate.

City officials said the event also reflected the continued enforcement of anti-discrimination ordinances in the capital.