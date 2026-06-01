Araneta City brings back campaign of different hues

On 11 June, Gateway 2’s Quantum Skyview will host the Inclusive Graduation Rights, a special graduation ceremony honoring students who were previously denied the opportunity to march because of their SOGIESC, or sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, and sex characteristics.

The activity supports efforts to promote gender-responsive and inclusive graduation rites, in line with the Department of Education’s Gender-Responsive Basic Education Policy and Quezon City’s continuing work toward more affirming spaces for young people.

Also on 11 June, World Kitchens at Gateway Mall 2 will offer an LGBTIQ+ Pride Month promo, with diners getting one free snack for every mocktail purchase. The offer is open to all diners and will also serve as a treat for the “rainbow graduates” taking part in the graduation rites.

The campaign will also include a Safe Space Session on 18 June at Ali Mall for Araneta City lessees and staff. With resource speakers from the Quezon City Gender and Development Council, the session will focus on creating more respectful and welcoming environments for LGBTQIA+ mallgoers and communities.

From 26 to 28 June, Farmers Plaza will host a Pride Bazaar in partnership with the Quezon City Small Business and Cooperatives Development and Promotions Office. The bazaar will feature LGBTQIA+ entrepreneurs and local businesses offering food, crafts, trinkets, and other products.

One of the campaign’s major events will be LoveLaban sa Araneta on 27 June, organized in partnership with Pride PH. The event will feature performances by LGBTIQ+ talents, including drag performers, and will bring the spirit of LoveLaban closer to Araneta City’s visitors. This will be the second year that Araneta City will host a separate LoveLaban event, apart from other LoveLaban activities held across Quezon City.

Go said the campaign is meant to go beyond a single month of celebration.

“Pride Month is a celebration of identity, community, and the freedom to be yourself,” she said. “At Araneta City, we believe inclusion goes beyond Pride Month and should be practiced every day through the spaces we create and the experiences we share. We remain committed to making the City of Firsts a place where everyone feels welcome, valued, and empowered to express themselves freely.”