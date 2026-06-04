CAAP confirms AirAsia payment, averts operational disruption

“AirAsia has complied with the directive to settle its obligations this morning, June 4, subject to ongoing standard reconciliation processes,” the agency said.

CAAP also acknowledged the airline's cooperation in resolving the issue.

“CAAP acknowledges and appreciates the airline’s cooperation and its commitment to addressing its obligations through constructive engagement and coordination with the Authority,” it said.

The agency added that it remains committed to working with aviation stakeholders to ensure regulatory compliance, maintain stable air transport operations and protect the interests of travelers.

The development came a day after CAAP announced it was giving AirAsia until 6 June to settle its outstanding obligations.

Earlier, the agency had called on the low-cost carrier to pay unsettled accounts receivable amounting to P833.66 million as of 31 December 2025, net of payments made up to 13 February 2026 and excluding applicable penalties and interest on delayed remittances.

CAAP had also previously cited outstanding obligations amounting to about P270 million in air navigation, landing, parking and passenger service charges accumulated from 2021 to May 2026.

With the settlement, concerns over possible disruptions to AirAsia's operations at government-managed airports have been eased as the airline continues normal operations.