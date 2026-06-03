CAAP gives AirAsia until 6 June to settle P272-M debt

In a statement, CAAP said discussions with AirAsia regarding its outstanding obligations have been ongoing since last year. The airline was directed to stop operating at government-managed airports within three days of receiving the order issued on 2 June.

CAAP said the action stemmed from the airline's continued failure to settle outstanding obligations despite repeated collection efforts.

Records from the aviation authority show that AirAsia owes P271.94 million in air navigation, landing, parking and passenger service charges accumulated from 2021 through May 2026. The amount does not yet include applicable penalties and interest.

Despite the order, CAAP emphasized that airline operations at all airports under its management remain normal and uninterrupted.

“CAAP continues to coordinate closely with the airlines regarding their financial obligations to the Authority to ensure full regulatory compliance and the orderly conduct of airport and aviation operations,” the agency said.

The authority noted that any disruption to airline operations could have significant economic consequences, including effects on employment, passenger travel and cargo services.

“Accordingly, the settlement of the obligations remains the most practical and preferred course of action,” CAAP added.

The agency said it remains committed to maintaining aviation safety, operational continuity and regulatory compliance while continuing discussions with stakeholders.