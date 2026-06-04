AirAsia denies shutdown reports in Philippines



AirAsia Group Co-founder and Adviser Tony Fernandes reaffirmed the carrier’s commitment to the country.



“AirAsia carries almost seven million guests in the Philippines annually and our commitment to the Philippines is absolute. We are deeply invested in the country, its people and its future,” Fernandes said.



“For over a decade, we have played a key role in democratising air travel, making flying accessible to millions of Filipinos who may not otherwise have had the opportunity to travel by air,” he added.



Fernandes also highlighted the airline’s plans to expand its Philippine operations as airport infrastructure improves, particularly at Ninoy Aquino International Airport and Mactan-Cebu International Airport.



“Looking ahead, we are incredibly invested in the development of new airport infrastructure across the country, including in Ninoy Aquino International Airport (MNL) and Mactan-Cebu International Airport (CEB), which will unlock greater opportunities for growth, improve connectivity, enhance operational efficiency and enable us to lower costs even further,” he said.



“As we expand our fleet and aircraft orderbook to become the first narrowbody global low-cost network carrier, we intend to deploy more aircraft into our operations in the Philippines,” Fernandes added.



The airline said the planned expansion would allow Philippines AirAsia to grow its network, offer more competitive fares and continue supporting tourism and economic activity while providing affordable and reliable air travel to Filipinos.