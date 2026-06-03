Rita Avila honors Alicia Alonzo on 80th birthday

Actress Rita Avila paid tribute to veteran screen icon Alicia Alonzo as she celebrated her 80th birthday, honoring the woman she described as her best friend, mentor and second mother.
In a heartfelt social media post, Avila shared a warm birthday message for Alonzo and reflected on their enduring friendship through the years. She expressed gratitude for Alonzo's guidance and influence both in her personal life and career.
Avila also clarified a common misconception about the veteran actress, noting that Alonzo is a lay person in the Catholic Church and not an ordained nun, despite her long-standing devotion to religious service. She thanked followers who helped correct the misunderstanding.
Known for her contributions to Philippine film and television, Alonzo remains a respected figure in the entertainment industry. Friends, admirers and fellow artists joined in celebrating her milestone birthday and her legacy of faith, friendship and service.