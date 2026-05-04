Romana shares bond with Locsin, Alonzo through the years

Her friendship with Alonzo, meanwhile, goes back even further.

“Alam mo, they always say dati na it's hard daw to have real friends in this business. I disagree kasi kami nga ni Angel 18 years. Bea and I, I think 25 years. We were 16 noong una kaming nagkatrabaho sa Kay Tagal Kitang Hinintay,” she said.

Romana said Locsin has shared details about her married life but declined to elaborate.

“Parang siya na lang magse-share sa inyo, 'di ba?” she said.

“Kapag ako ang mag-share, baka naman magalit sa akin. Baka friendship over,” she added in jest.

As for Alonzo, Romana expressed her support and affection.

“I've met Vincent several times already. He was a warm, warm guy. I love him so much. In fact, he gets along well with (my husband) Boyet,” she said.

“Bea I love you so much. Whatever season of your life you are in, I'm always there with you, for you and always just celebrate joys with you,” she added.