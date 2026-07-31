"It's about the profession and as well as whether they have personal grudge or personal disagreements that started with debt," Nartatez said.

"Si Mima ang may utang amounting to P8 million at tapos ipinautang niya," he added.

According to Nartatez, the alleged masterminds are business partners of the victim and are also a couple.

"They are businessmen at mag-partner, meaning mag-boyfriend or mag-asawa," he said.

The police chief said authorities have already identified the alleged masterminds but they remain at large.

"They are named. We unmasked them and named them, but they are at large," Nartatez said.

He said investigators continue to pursue the suspects while building the case against those allegedly involved in the killing.