NBI driver arrested in Senate gunfire incident posts bail

Mel Oragon, 40, the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) driver arrested by authorities after several gunshots were heard at the Senate on Wednesday night, was released on bail Monday afternoon.
Oragon was caught carrying a brown sling bag containing 30 rounds of live 5.56-caliber ammunition, a long magazine loaded with 26 rounds of live 5.56-caliber ammunition, and a short magazine containing 15 rounds of live 9mm ammunition.
Authorities, however, have yet to confirm whether Oragon was the one who fired a gun during the incident.