Alleged NBI driver in Senate shooting tests positive for gunpowder residue

Panaga said the suspect, identified as Mel Oragon, 40, was arrested after several gunshots were reportedly heard at the Senate on Wednesday night.

According to police, Oragon was found carrying a brown sling bag containing 30 rounds of live 5.56-caliber ammunition, a long magazine loaded with 26 rounds of live 5.56 ammunition, and a short magazine containing 15 rounds of live 9mm ammunition.

However, Panaga said authorities could not yet confirm whether Oragon had actually fired a gun during the incident.

“Bagamat wala pong nakuhang baril, pero may mga nakuhang ammunition at kasama rin ’yun sa mga inimbestigahan ng Pasay CPS. Base sa paunang report, 30 pieces live ammunition 5.56 caliber and 15 pieces ng 9mm caliber,” she said.

The suspect remains detained at the Pasay City police station and has already undergone inquest proceedings.

Police said Oragon is facing charges for alleged violation of Republic Act No. 10591, or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act, as well as alarm and scandal, tumults and other disturbances of public order, resistance and disobedience to a person in authority, disturbance of proceedings, trespassing, violation of Senate security protocols, and direct assault.