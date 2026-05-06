Franco Mabanta arrested over alleged P300-M extortion

Meanwhile, Palace Press Officer and Undersecretary Claire Castro clarified that President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Mabanta were not friends, suggesting instead that questions should be directed to Duterte allies.

Castro also showed printed photos of Mabanta with former president Rodrigo Duterte, former presidential spokesperson Harry Roque, and Vice President Sara Duterte during a press briefing at the International Media Center in Cebu City.

Mabanta is a Filipino social media personality, digital strategist, and political commentator who was previously known for his involvement in the Marcos political campaign, as seen in a 2019 Facebook post.