Matibag secures cyber warrant examining Mabanta devices

“That means we can now open Franco Mabanta’s phone and legally, we can obtain information, videos, pictures, text messages, text logs, everything,” Matibag said.

The warrant will allow authorities to review communications, call records, photos, and videos stored on the devices.

Matibag explained that the data will help determine whether Mabanta and his associates coordinated with other individuals regarding the alleged scheme.

“If there are rumors that this person or that person was contacted, we will have definite answers based on the communications, call logs, videos, and pictures we find on the phones of Franco Mabanta and his companions,” Matibag added.