Romualdez camp, Mabanta trade barbs as P300M extortion case moves to trial

Both legal camps have yet to disclose whether Mabanta and four other associates pleaded guilty or not guilty against his charges.

Atty. Elaine Atienza, spokesperson for Romualdez, underscored the prosecution's readiness to proceed, even as she noted that specific details remain under judicial seal.

“Sa ngayon, we cannot speak of the details of the case along with the other evidence kasi it's already subject of the ongoing proceedings. But what we can say right now is that we are confident in the strength of our case and our evidence and the court is the proper forum where we can test this evidence,” Atienza stated following the hearing.

She added that Romualdez is prepared to testify in person if the court requires his presence.

Though Mabanta’s legal team declined to speak with the media on-site, the PGMN founder released a statement on social media, framing the prosecution as a targeted strike against the media.

“Martin did this to me and to us — he chose to suppress the free media and our constitutional right to free speech — to conceal the fact that no current politician has stolen from and damaged our country more than he has,” Mabanta wrote.

Atienza quickly dismissed these claims as "speculative assertion," maintaining that the case is a standard criminal matter involving alleged extortion.

“We have said before this is not about press freedom. In fact we encourage people if they have anything against any person, they can report that to the authorities. But we should always follow the process,” she said.

As the trial moves forward, the Romualdez camp has called for an end to public commentary on the case's merits.

“That goes for all, as lawyers and parties to the case, we are all enjoined and instructed then not to talk about the merits of the case before the media and social media,” Atienza said.

Mabanta and his co-respondents remain out on P120,000 bail each as the Pasig court prepares for the next phase of the trial.

Meanwhile, the NBI continues its investigation, having recently secured a cyber warrant to examine Mabanta’s electronic devices.