NBI gets warrant to access Mabanta’s gadgets

“That means we can now open Franco Mabanta’s phone and legally, we can obtain information, videos, pictures, text messages, text logs, lahat po,” Matibag said in mixed Filipino and English.

The NBI chief explained that the warrant would allow authorities to review communications, call records, photos, and videos stored in the devices to determine whether Mabanta and his associates coordinated with other personalities in relation to the alleged scheme.

“If there are rumors that this person or that person was contacted, we will have definite answers based on the communications, call logs, videos, and pictures we find on the phones of Franco Mabanta and his companions,” he added.

The NBI earlier disclosed that investigators were looking into the possibility that there may have been other victims or targets of alleged blackmail linked to Mabanta’s Peanut Gallery Media Network (PGMN).

Mabanta and four others were arrested in an entrapment operation stemming from a complaint accusing them of attempting to extort P300 million from Martin Romualdez in exchange for suppressing a supposedly damaging video involving the lawmaker.

The social media personality has denied the accusations, insisting that he and his companions were framed.

He and his co-accused have since posted bail pending further proceedings.