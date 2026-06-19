Scorzato grabs BingoPlus Philippine ADT Open lead as 15 Filipinos make cut

The 23-year-old carded eight birdies against two bogeys to climb from a tie for ninth into solo first, edging early leaders Su-Ching Hung of Chinese Taipei and Japan's Naoki Sekito at the halfway mark of the 72-hole tournament.

Macao's Kelvin Si sits fourth, while Australia's Darcy Brereton, American Brent Ito, and Thailand's Suttinon Panyo share fifth place.

No Filipino cracked the top 10, but Sean Ramos remained the country's top performer at tied 12th with a five-under total. Veterans Angelo Que and Rupert Zaragosa, along with 18-year-old amateur Shinchi Suzuki, are tied for 17th to keep local hopes alive.

A total of 15 Filipinos advanced to the weekend after making the top 50-and-ties cut, joining 54 golfers still in contention for the tournament's USD 100,000 prize pool.

"I just want to thank the sponsors for making this event possible," Si said. "It's nice that we have one more event to play as players."

Beyond the title chase, the highest two local finishers will earn guaranteed spots in the 2026 BingoPlus Philippine Open under the International Series scheduled for November.