PGMN video ‘falls short’ as CJ Hirro surfaces

In a Facebook post, Hirro said she was “somewhere safe” but claimed she did not know why she had been dragged into the controversy.

“Days ago, our team was given clear instructions on what we are to do in case anything happens to Franco Mabanta or anyone in our team,” Hirro wrote.

“I did not know what that was about, but the instructions to me were these: one, secure your family and protect the truth. Second, make sure this episode gets out there still,” she added.

The post included a link to a YouTube video uploaded by PGMN.

Hirro said the video — which she claimed was “not worth P350 million” — formed part of a PGMN episode released shortly after midnight Monday.