NBI files cybercrime-related extortion case vs PGMN founder Mabanta

Meanwhile, a representative of Martin Romualdez revealed that the alleged extortion scheme dated back to last year, with the demand escalating to P350 million just two weeks ago.

“[They said that] if it is not settled by 5 May, they will release part one of the video. They already sent a teaser [previously], showing the complainant, and the content of the publication is damaging,” the representative said in Filipino.

The representative also said the suspect was apprehended for allegedly demanding and extorting P75 million.

“There was even a discussion of P300 million, take it or leave it, until it escalated to the entrapment operation yesterday,” the representative added.

An NBI agent said Mabanta was arrested after authorities followed his alleged accomplice, who was tracked to Valle Verde Country Club in Pasig and apprehended after reportedly receiving the marked money during the operation.

“He provided the address. When the money was handed over, we did not arrest the one who received it because they were not the person we were dealing with. We followed where the money was brought, and the subject [Franco Mabanta] was also there,” the agent said.

Matibag also said cyber warrants are being considered to investigate and examine individuals linked to the alleged crime.

“We will proceed with caution and ensure fairness in handling these cases,” Matibag said.

The NBI chief added that the investigation is ongoing and that authorities are not disclosing the relationship among those arrested at this time, adding that the individuals involved are not connected.