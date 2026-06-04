Matibag: Probe on PGMN focused only on alleged extortion, not on socmed 

Earlier, Social media personality and Peanut Gallery Media Network (PGMN) founder Franco Mabanta was arrested by NBI agents.

Matibag emphasized that the NBI's mandate is to pursue criminal offenses regardless of the medium used.

“What we investigate are crimes,” Matibag said. “So ang paggamit ng weaponizing social media to gain financial gain illegally by extortion, we go after that.”

The NBI chief stressed that the agency's concern is not social media itself but the alleged misuse of online platforms to commit criminal acts.

“So yan lang naman ang gusto natin ipapabot dito,” he added.

Matibag expressed openness to cooperate with congressional inquiries should lawmakers decide to examine the issue and consider possible legislation addressing abuses on social media.

Asked whether he would participate in House proceedings and present the bureau's findings, Matibag said discussions on regulating certain social media practices may be necessary.

“For us to come out with legislation to regulate siguro ang ating mga social media. Because we don't want social media to be weaponized,” he said.

He noted that some practices on social media may warrant closer scrutiny by policymakers.

“Meron kasing mga practices sa social media na kailangan natin siguro bigyan ng pansin at tutukan na baka kailangan natin itama,” Matibag said.

The NBI chief clarified that any future legislative efforts should focus on preventing the weaponization of social media platforms while maintaining their legitimate uses.

“So sa social media in general, siguro dapat yan ang ating direction dito when there be a legislation na kailangan gawin,” he added.

“Not zeroing on PGMN or the personalities on the social media in general,” he added.