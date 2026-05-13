Solons urge probe over PGMN ‘red-tagging’ allegations

The bloc characterized the network’s activities as online harassment and a weaponization of disinformation.

“Red-tagging has become a cheap way to generate clicks, clout, and engagement at the expense of people’s rights and safety,” said Gabriela Partylist Representative Sarah Elago.

The resolution also seeks to investigate possible government funding of the platform, noting that the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict has reportedly shared PGMN content on its official social media profiles.

In a separate move Tuesday, more than 41 lawmakers filed HR 1006 to investigate alleged criminal activities by the network.

To recall, on 6 May, National Bureau of Investigation agents arrested PGMN owner Franco Mabanta and several associates for allegedly demanding P350 million from Leyte 1st District Representative Martin Romualdez.

Authorities said the money was allegedly demanded in exchange for withholding a video linking Romualdez to a multibillion-peso flood control scandal. The video was published days after the arrests were made.

“When a group allegedly prepares damaging material, holds it back, and demands money in exchange for not releasing it, that is not journalism. That is extortion,” said Tingog Partylist Representative Jude Acidre, who led the filing of the second resolution.