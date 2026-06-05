CLI founder hands reins to son

After helping steer Cebu Landmasters, Inc. (CLI) through its most aggressive expansion phase, Jose Franco B. Soberano is taking the helm as President and CEO of the VisMin developer, succeeding founder and father Jose R. Soberano III.

The appointment was announced following CLI’s Annual Stockholders’ Meeting and organizational board meeting on Friday.

Soberano III, who founded CLI in 2003, will remain Executive Chairman of the Board and Chair of the Executive Committee.

“This transition reflects years of deliberate preparation and a shared commitment to ensuring Cebu Landmasters remains strong for generations to come,” Soberano III said.

“Franco has played a critical role in shaping the company we are today and is well-positioned to lead CLI through its next stage of growth.”

The leadership transition comes as CLI seeks to expand its footprint beyond the Visayas and Mindanao. The company recently announced plans for its first residential mixed-use development in Pasig City and acquired a 70-hectare property in Dasmariñas, Cavite, for a future township project.

Franco Soberano, who previously served as Chief Operating Officer, helped drive the company’s expansion across the Visayas and Mindanao.

“As our Chairman has expressed his trust in the next generation of leadership, I humbly accept this responsibility with the deepest gratitude and with the highest respect for the legacy that Chairman Joe Soberano has built,” Franco Soberano said.

Last year, CLI posted record residential reservation sales of P24.6 billion, up 45 percent from the previous year. The company also reported consolidated revenues of P18.5 billion.

CLI is currently present in 21 cities and municipalities and has more than 132 projects in various stages of development.