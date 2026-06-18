No crying for Argentina: Scorzato fires 66, secures solo Luisita lead

san miguel, Tarlac — While Argentina takes immense pride in its status as a global football powerhouse, another sporting tradition runs just as deep through the nation’s veins — golf.

Home to more than 300 golf courses, Argentina boasts one of the strongest golfing traditions in South America and has produced some of the sport’s finest talents, including two-time major champion Ángel Cabrera.

On Thursday, Franco Scorzato took a significant step toward following in the footsteps of his illustrious compatriot at the BingoPlus Philippine ADT Open at Luisita Golf and Country Club.

A brilliant six-under-par 66, highlighted by eight birdies, propelled Scorzato into the solo lead at 10-under-par heading into the weekend rounds.

Little is known about the Argentine on the international stage. Prior to this week, he had made seven PGA Tour starts, making the cut twice.

Cabrera remains the last Argentine to win a professional golf tournament in Asia, capturing the Barclays Singapore Open title in 2007.

Scorzato now has a chance to end that long drought, but a tightly packed leaderboard ensures the road to victory remains far from straightforward.

Hot on his heels at 9-under are Japan’s Naoki Sekito and Su Ching-Hung of Chinese Taipei, who carded rounds of 69 and 70, respectively.

Alone in fourth place is Macau’s Kelvin Si, who shot a 70.

A group of three players sits at 7-under: Australia’s Darcy Brereton (67), American Brent Ito (70), and Thailand’s Suttinon Panyo (67).

Bunched at 6-under are first-round leader Thomas Plumb (74), Italy’s Michele Ortolani (68), and Malaysia’s Galven Green (69) and Marcus Lim (72).

Sean Ramos leads the Filipino charge, sitting in highest position among locals at 5-under after a gutsy 71. He is tied with Korea’s Minhyeok Yang (65), American Henry Chung (68), Indonesia’s Jonathan Wijono (68), and Korea’s Jaeil Kim (73).

Eighteen Filipino players have made the cut.

Amateur Shinichi Suzuki mounted a strong charge in the morning, reaching the turn at 4-under and moving to 8-under for the tournament. However, the 18-year-old Fil-Japanese faded on the back nine with two bogeys and a double bogey.

“I kind of slowed down a bit. I feel like I didn’t stay in the present on the back nine,” Suzuki said after three-putting the 13th, finding water on 17 for a double bogey, and missing the green from 110 yards on 18 for bogey.

“Pretty disappointing way to finish the round. Hopefully, I’ll do a lot better tomorrow,” he added.

Joining Suzuki at 4-under were veteran Angelo Que and diminutive Rupert Zaragosa, who both returned 70s.

Enrico Gallardo (70), Russell Bautista (71) and Fidel Concepcion (73) were among those at 3-under.

Rico Daniel See was the only other amateur to make the cut after a 70. Joining him at 2-under were Art Arbole (71), Randy Garalde (72), and James Ryan Lam (74).

The other Filipinos set for weekend play are Reymond Jaraulla (73) and Clyde Mondilla (73) at 1-under, and Keanu Jahns (73) and Jeff Lumbo (76) at even par.