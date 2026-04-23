DAR, local governments award 81 CLOAs to 75 farmers in Pampanga

The initiative reflects the government’s ongoing efforts to empower farmers, strengthen land tenure security, and promote sustainable agricultural growth in the province.

Pineda, DAR Region III Director Atty. Eric Francis Luna, and Floridablanca Mayor Michael Galang, led the distribution, underscoring the government’s continued commitment to agrarian reform and rural development.

Among the beneficiaries was Carmelito Santos, who became emotional upon finally receiving the title to a parcel of land he purchased in 1972. After five decades of waiting, Santos now holds legal ownership of more than one hectare of farmland he had long aspired to secure.

“The title is the most important thing in my life. Without the mother title, everything is still useless,” Santos said. “I am proud that after 50 years, I finally have a title to my land.”

Governor Pineda urged the beneficiaries to take good care of their lands and maximize their productivity to improve their livelihoods.

The initiative reflects the government’s ongoing efforts to empower farmers, strengthen land tenure security, and promote sustainable agricultural growth in the province.