DAR turns over ₱4.1M in farm machinery to ARBOs in Davao Region

The assistance was distributed alongside the turnover of electronic land titles (e-titles) and Certificates of Condonation with Release of Mortgage (COCROMs), part of DAR’s efforts to strengthen both land ownership and livelihood opportunities for agrarian reform beneficiaries.

DAR Regional Director Joseph Orilla said modern farm machinery would help farmers improve farm operations and boost productivity.

“Land ownership is only one part of agrarian reform. Equally important is ensuring that our farmers have the tools and support they need to make their farms productive, sustainable and profitable,” Orilla said.

In Davao del Norte, the Gravity Irrigators Service Association Inc. received a rice combine harvester under the Climate Resilient Farm Productivity Support Program-Major Crop-Based Farmers Productivity Program. The equipment is expected to speed up harvesting activities and reduce post-harvest losses.

The Hidden Paradise Banana Producers Cooperative and the Braulio E. Dujali New Casay Irrigators Association Inc. received hand tractors with complete implements under the Climate Resilient Farm Productivity Support Program-Sustainable Livelihood Support for Disaster-Affected Areas.

The Sto. Niño PCA Small Farmers Association Inc. was given a coconut coir decorticator to help members process coconut by-products into marketable products and generate additional income.

DAR also turned over a three-wheel pickup-type vehicle to the Soriano Fruit Agrarian Reform Beneficiary Multi-Purpose Cooperative under the Project on Agrarian and Agricultural Productivity Enhancement to improve the transport of agricultural produce to markets.