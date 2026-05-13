DAR erases P1.6-M Pampanga farmers’ debts

The Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) distributed certificates Wednesday to 20 farmers in Mexico, Pampanga, effectively condoning more than P1.6 million in debt.

The Certificates of Condonation with Release of Mortgage were awarded at the agency’s provincial office in the City of San Fernando. The move covers approximately 14 hectares of agricultural land and frees the beneficiaries from a total debt of P1,678,712.