Limasawa ARBs receive over P400K in DAR livelihood aid

The assistance was delivered through two DAR programs aimed at supporting sustainable and climate-resilient livelihoods. Under the Climate Resilient Farm Productivity Support (CRFPS) program, the Islander Multi-Purpose Cooperative (IMPC) received a power tiller, garden tools and vegetable seeds valued at ₱119,575.

DAR Assistant Secretary for Finance, Management and Administration Atty. Quintin Magsico Jr. personally led the turnover of the farm inputs and equipment, underscoring the agency’s commitment to helping farmers improve agricultural production despite the effects of changing weather conditions.

In a separate intervention, DAR launched the Sustainable Livelihood Support for Disaster-Affected Areas (SLSDAA) program in Limasawa by providing the cooperative with an egg-laying project worth more than ₱300,000. The project is expected to provide a steady supply of affordable eggs for residents while reducing the island’s dependence on products shipped from the mainland.