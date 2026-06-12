DAR grants P400K farmers’ aid

DAR Assistant Secretary for Finance, Management and Administration Atty. Quintin Magsico Jr. personally led the turnover of the farm inputs and equipment, underscoring the agency’s commitment to helping farmers improve agricultural production despite the effects of changing weather conditions.

In a separate intervention, DAR launched the Sustainable Livelihood Support for Disaster-Affected Areas (SLSDAA) program in Limasawa by providing the cooperative with an egg-laying project worth more than P300,000.

The project is expected to provide a steady supply of affordable eggs for residents while reducing the island’s dependence on products shipped from the mainland.

Representing Mayor Melchor Petracorta, Councilor Arben Dagohoy described the assistance as a priority project that would help local farmers move toward food self-sufficiency.

IMPC chairman Eleve Curada said the support would significantly benefit cooperative members, noting that farm equipment and tools are often beyond the financial reach of many farmers.

“These tools are a massive help. They are often too costly for us, so this support is a great relief,” Curada said.

DAR Eastern Visayas Regional Director Atty. Robert Anthony Yu said the initiative reflects the directive of Agrarian Reform Secretary Conrado Estrella III and President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to ensure government services reach even the country’s most remote farming communities.

“We are ensuring that no farmer is left behind. These projects equip farmers with the tools to withstand climate challenges and sustain their livelihoods,” Yu said.

Southern Leyte Provincial Agrarian Reform Program Officer II Cecil Malubay said DAR is preparing additional assistance and development projects to help farmers build sustainable and climate-resilient sources of income.