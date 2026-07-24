The court found that no projects were implemented after officials from the concerned local government units confirmed that the supposed farm input distributions never materialized.

Also convicted were the owner of the non-government organizations involved and one of its staff members. Both were found guilty in connection with the fund misuse.

Pacturan was sentenced to up to 19 years in prison for each count of malversation.

The court also ordered Pacturan and two of his co-accused to reimburse the government P50 million.

The case likewise included former DAR officials Teresita Panlilio and Rowena Agbayani.