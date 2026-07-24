The Sandiganbayan Sixth Division has convicted former Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) undersecretary Jerry Pacturan of 10 counts of malversation over the misuse of P50 million intended for farmers in Luzon.
In its 237-page decision released Friday, the anti-graft court found Pacturan guilty after government prosecutors established that he signed several memoranda of agreement with non-government organizations tasked with providing P5 million worth of farm inputs to each of 10 local government units.
The court found that no projects were implemented after officials from the concerned local government units confirmed that the supposed farm input distributions never materialized.
Also convicted were the owner of the non-government organizations involved and one of its staff members. Both were found guilty in connection with the fund misuse.
Pacturan was sentenced to up to 19 years in prison for each count of malversation.
The court also ordered Pacturan and two of his co-accused to reimburse the government P50 million.
The case likewise included former DAR officials Teresita Panlilio and Rowena Agbayani.