Zambales ARBOs receive P2M worth of farming machineries

According to Program Beneficiaries Development Division (PBDD) Chief Agrarian Reform Program Officer Benedick de Mesa, the distribution of these farming machineries and equipment aims to boost the agricultural production of these five ARBOs in Zambales.

The said beneficiaries received hand tractor with trailer and complete accessories, power sprayer, water pump, generator, chainsaw and grass cutter under the project Sustainable Livelihood Development Support for Disaster Affected Areas (SLSDAA).

These five ARBOs include the Bulawen Integrated Farmers Association, Inc.; Sitio Danao Castillejos Irrigators Farmers Association, Inc.; Cawag Sapao Farmers and Fisherfolks, Inc.; Sta. Cruz Mango Growers MPC; and ZAP Agrarian Reform Cooperative.

For the Major Crop Based Block Farm Productivity Enhancement project, the Palauig Mango Producers Cooperative received a 4 horsepower tractor with complete trailer and complete accessories.

The project is under the programang Climate Resilient Farm Productivity Support Program (CRFPSP), and was implemented by the PBDD of DAR Zambales to help farmers boost their livelihood while maintaining the production output especially on areas that are hit by disasters and climate change.

CARPO De Mesa said that the government is only returning the aid for the farmers who have contributed much to the community, farmers who support and feed the whole country.

The ARBOs have expressed their gratitude to the DAR PBDD, citing that these donations will be a big help to their production, including the delivery of their products to the market.

DAR Secretary Conrado Estrella III emphasized that the agency will continue to implement programs that would boost the production and income of farmer beneficiaries by delivering support services and modern machineries to help them cope with the challenges in regards to climate change.

The DAR Zambales, under the leadership of PARPO II Francis Neil T. Pedralvez, will continue to provide help, guidance, and stronger livelihood for the farmer beneficiaries of agrarian reform.