P1.69M in farm equipment distributed to Camarines Sur farmers

As part of their initiative, equipment such as hand tractors, grass cutters, palay thresher, and weighing scales were handed over to the towns of Canaman, Bonbon, Tinambac, Goa, and Caramonan.

Besides being tagged as the “Sports and Adventure Capital of the Philippines,” Camarines Sur was also reported to be one of the top rice-producing provinces in the country based on the Department of Agriculture.

The socio-economic profile from its provincial government stated that local farmers have produced 665,430 metric tons (mt) of palay. Coconut and sugarcane ranked second and third with a production of 322,149 mt and 239,584 mt, respectively.

Last 23 March, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. led the opening of a P500 million solar-powered storage facility in Pili town, Camarines Sur equipped with a blast freezer that was able to store 4,600 mt of meat and 3,000 mt of vegetables.

DAR said that the various efforts provided to the communities were part of the government’s goal of ensuring that farmers were able to recover in case of any disturbances caused by natural disasters.