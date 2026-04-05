Farmers receive P1.69-M equipment Aid

“With these farm tools, ARBOs can improve their farming activities and support not only their members but also other small farmers in their areas,” he said.

As part of the initiative, equipment such as hand tractors, grass cutters, palay threshers, and weighing scales were distributed to the towns of Canaman, Bonbon, Tinambac, Goa and Caramoan.

Aside from being tagged as the “Sports and Adventure Capital of the Philippines,” Camarines Sur is also one of the top rice-producing provinces in the country, based on the Department of Agriculture.

The socio-economic profile of the provincial government stated that local farmers produced 665,430 metric tons of palay. Coconut and sugarcane ranked second and third, with production of 322,149 mt and 239,584 mt, respectively.

On 23 March, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. led the opening of a P500 million solar-powered storage facility in Pili, Camarines Sur, equipped with a blast freezer capable of storing 4,600 mt of meat and 3,000 mt of vegetables.

The DAR said the efforts provided to the communities are part of the government’s goal of ensuring that farmers can recover from disruptions caused by natural disasters.